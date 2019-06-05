‘Mind-blowing’ honour as Biggar Rugby Club win Tennent’s Club of the Season prize

Biggar Rugby Club president John Bogle has described being named as Tennent’s Club of the Season as “mind-blowing”.

John – whose club’s phenomenal title winning season saw them rack up 21 wins from 22 league games for a mammoth 101-point total in Tennent’s National League Division 2 – accepted the top prize at The Corn Exchange, Edinburgh on Friday night.

The Hartreemill supremo said: “It’s mind-blowing, seriously mind-blowing to win this award. I was sitting listening to the intro and I knew what our club had done this year and I was proud of what our club has done.

“When our name was announced, I honestly didn’t believe it and I still don’t quite believe it.”

In romping to league glory in the 2018-2019 campaign, Biggar managed to break the 100-point barrier in a season for the first time in the club’s history.

Led with distinction by head coach Gary Mercer, they ended the last campaign in April with a typically emphatic 50-29 success at Preston Lodge and are looking forward to playing in the higher surroundings of National Division 1 next season.

“This is a really prestigious honour for the club,” Biggar RFC past president Alistair Stewart told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“Hamilton won it last year so obviously something good is happening in South Lanarkshire!

“Getting this award rounds off the season perfectly. Everybody is really chuffed.

“It’s been a great season on several fronts.

“This award is massive and really the icing on the cake.

“It’s credit to all the volunteers, supporters and advertisers, because getting an accolade like this is thanks to one big combined effort.”

Biggar had made the final cut for the overall prize by landing the monthly award for January. That month also saw Biggar player Ross Bradford scoop the award for top try.

The overall Club prize also took into account the fact that Biggar under-16 boys were National U16 Cup finalists and West District Shield winners, while the club’s under-18 girls were National Shield champions.

After such a phenomenal success story last season, head coach Mercer is now preparing his troops for the demands of life in a higher league.

Matthew Stewart – who scored a phenomenal 191 points during the campaign just finished – has left to join Tennent’s Premiership side Glasgow Hawks.

But at least there is positive news with the addition of former Watsonians forward Craig Borthwick.

“Craig is a big lad,” Alistair added.“An area we are a wee bit weak in is size, so his signing will help.

“If Craig can provide a bit of bulk, that is all to the good.”

This week’s announcement of next season’s league fixtures revealed that Biggar will start at home to Boroughmuir on September 7.