Martin Webb: Remarkable Lanark golfer winning titles four years after being told he may never walk again

Four years after fearing that a debilitating spinal condition might prevent him from ever walking again, golf ace Martin Webb is back winning titles.

Lanark Golf Club member Martin (36), who had surgery on his spine at birth and also underwent a major spinal procedure after a leg problem surfaced in 2015, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “The spinal issue has been there all my life.

Martin Webb (right) is pictured with Lanark Golf Club professional Alan White

“It came to prominence four years ago when I had major surgery to correct my spine. Discs had slipped in my back.

“I had metal rods and pins put in. The major issue was that before the surgery my right leg had completely stopped working.

“Now I can walk and everything but I’m a bit cumbersome and slower because my right leg is a lot weaker.

“I lost a lot of muscle strength in the leg which is the biggest challenge I face.

“I have been back playing golf at Lanark for the past two years but this is my first year playing in the Scottish Disability Golf events.”

And the rookie has been brilliant in Scottish Disability Golf events in 2019, winning three including the overall Net Sidey Ltd Trophy at the recent Scottish Pan-Disability Open Golf Championship at Dalmahoy.

“To go straight in and win the national open is a huge achievement,” Martin said.

“I’m happy. To come from a point where a surgeon told me I might not walk again to winning tournaments is amazing.”

Martin’s success at Dalmahoy earns him a place on the European team taking on the USA in next September’s Phoenix Cup, being played at Gleneagles, Carnoustie, Blairgowrie and Panmure.

“Playing in the Phoenix Cup will be the highlight of my golfing life,” Martin said.

“Those are some of the best courses in the country.”

Martin’s fine debut season on the Scottish Disability Golf circuit has seen the seven-handicapper finish runner-up in the Order of Merit.

The Law resident, who works as an NHS health improvement practitioner, has been a Lanark GC member for over 20 years and also won an able bodied event at his own course this season.

After coming through seven rounds, culminating in a 5 and 3 final victory over Billy Jackson, he landed the prestigious Annan Matchplay Handicap title.

Martin added: “The members at Lanark have been very supportive of me.

“I have played with a lot of them for many years and they’ve seen the best and the worst of me.”

The only difference in able bodied competition for Martin is that he plays off a nine handicap.