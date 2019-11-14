Lily Rafferty: Carstairs judo ace becomes Scottish champion for third straight year

After becoming a Scottish junior judo champion for a third successive year, Carstairs ace Lily Rafferty has her sights set on winning a British crown.

Lanark Grammar pupil Lily (12) won four bouts out of four to claim top spot in the under-57 class at last weekend’s Scottish Championships in Motherwell.

And she is unfazed by the prospect of triumphing at British level in Birmingham on the weekend of November 23 and 24.

“Lily won all her bouts in Motherwell by ippon, the highest score in judo,” her delighted dad Mark told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“My wife Shirley and I were there watching her winning and she was brilliant.

“Lily was using more advanced judo techniques in Motherwell.

“Winning there puts her in really good stead for the British Championships.

“Suffice to say we are cautiously optimistic Lily will do well there.

“I hope she will improve on last year’s British bronze medal (in the under-52kg class).

“It would be out of this world if she could win it.

“It would be beyond her and our wildest dreams if she could be British champion.

“She is going there to win it. That is what is on her mind.”

Reigning Welsh Open under-57kg champion Lily, a member of Destination Judo in Livingston, trains four or five times a week and her main coach is Colin Wood.