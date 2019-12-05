Lily Rafferty: British Judo Championships bronze medal "could have been even better"

Carluke judo marvel Lily Rafferty landed a fine bronze medal at last weekend’s British Championships in Birmingham.

The 12-year-old Lanark Grammar pupil won four of five under-57kg bouts, which dad Mark said could have been even better.

He added: “Her chance of getting a silver or gold couldn’t have been closer.

“The one fight that Lily lost, she was a point ahead going into the last seven seconds.

“As the buzzer sounded for the end, Lily stopped fighting and the girl threw her. The judges agreed the throw had started at the time the buzzer sounded so it should stand.

“That was the fight that cost Lily fighting for a gold. It’s a learning experience.”