Lesmahagow Juniors build up for massive trip to Bellshill Athletic in Breathing Space Cup with friendly draw

Neil Schoneville celebrating scoring for Lesmahagow last season

“We started a bit slow,” said ’Gow manager Neil Schoneville. “Then we came into it.

"It was good to get the legs moving and get them another 90 minutes, all building towards the league.”

’Gow face a massive game this Saturday as they visit leaders Bellshill Athletic in the Breathing Space Cup.

"I think whoever wins this game will go on and win it,” Neil said. “Really we should be sitting with six points out of six but football’s a funny old game so we only have three.

"We’ll go out and try and win the game.”