Leah Keisler: English Track and Field 400m hurdles bronze medal for Law and District AAC ace
What a weekend it was for Law and District AAC ace Leah Keisler at the recent English Track and Field Championships in Bedford.
Leah, 18, of Biggar, ran a brilliant 400m hurdles final to run a new personal best of 63.18s and set a new club record for the bronze medal.
Law and District AAC secretary Lesley McNicol told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It’s very hard for somebody from Scotland to go down to England and expect to achieve a medal. So for Leah to get a medal is fantastic.
"Her times have been consistently good but in the England Championships – because of the number of entries – you go through a couple of heats before you get to the finals so it is a long slog.
“Leah has been training very hard during lockdown. She travels to Pitreavie in Dunfermline to see specialist coach Francis Smith two or three times a week.
"She has put in a lot of effort and dedication so that’s her been well and truly rewarded for everything she’s done over the past 18 months.
"Leah is definitely a real prospect for the future.”
Law and District AAC seniors and U17s have also been competing in sprints and field events at the Joint League in Grangememouth, which incorporates the Scottish Women’s League, Men’s League and Junior League.
Results were: 100m, Senior Cameron Martin 12.03, Sophie Evans 13s PB; 300m, U17 Fiona Currie 45.97, U17 Hannah Todd 47.75; 400m, Senior Men James McClafferty 50.32, Matthew Gillon 53.44, Finn Milligan 60.78, Cameron Fry 62.51; U17 Craig Cherrie 56.33; Senior Women Leah Keisler 58.35; Triple Jump Senior Natalie Brownlie 7.71m; Shot Putt Senior Shannon Gough 9.26m; U17 Jade Gray 10.83m.
Law’s U13 and U15 athletes’ results at the Youth Development League in Kilmarnock were: 800m U15 Ryan Kellock 2.18.39 PB, Daniel Simpson 2.33.82; U13 John Frood 2.26.50 PB; U15 Alayna McCann 2.26.59 PB, Jessica Inglis 2.28.90 PB; U13 Olivia Inglis 2.42.09 PB; 100m U15 Ross Duffin 12.06s, Euan Blackwood 12.38s, Tehillah Ikechukwo Okonkwo 13.11s; High Jump U15 Owen Murphy 1.45m PB; Shot Putt U15 Ross Ferguson 7.52 PB, U13 Kyle Ferguson 5.53 PB; Javelin U13 Erin Gough 12.32m PB, Anna Bondar 11.96m PB.