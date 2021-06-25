Leah Keisler: English Track and Field 400m hurdles bronze medal for Law and District AAC ace

Leah Keisler on her way to a stunning personal best and bronze medal (Submitted pic)

Leah, 18, of Biggar, ran a brilliant 400m hurdles final to run a new personal best of 63.18s and set a new club record for the bronze medal.

Law and District AAC secretary Lesley McNicol told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It’s very hard for somebody from Scotland to go down to England and expect to achieve a medal. So for Leah to get a medal is fantastic.

"Her times have been consistently good but in the England Championships – because of the number of entries – you go through a couple of heats before you get to the finals so it is a long slog.

“Leah has been training very hard during lockdown. She travels to Pitreavie in Dunfermline to see specialist coach Francis Smith two or three times a week.

"She has put in a lot of effort and dedication so that’s her been well and truly rewarded for everything she’s done over the past 18 months.

"Leah is definitely a real prospect for the future.”

Law and District AAC seniors and U17s have also been competing in sprints and field events at the Joint League in Grangememouth, which incorporates the Scottish Women’s League, Men’s League and Junior League.

Results were: 100m, Senior Cameron Martin 12.03, Sophie Evans 13s PB; 300m, U17 Fiona Currie 45.97, U17 Hannah Todd 47.75; 400m, Senior Men James McClafferty 50.32, Matthew Gillon 53.44, Finn Milligan 60.78, Cameron Fry 62.51; U17 Craig Cherrie 56.33; Senior Women Leah Keisler 58.35; Triple Jump Senior Natalie Brownlie 7.71m; Shot Putt Senior Shannon Gough 9.26m; U17 Jade Gray 10.83m.