Leaders Biggar Rugby Club face acid test against Heriot's Blues this weekend

After a two-week break, league leaders Biggar Rugby Club return to action this Saturday at home to second placed Heriot’s Blues.

The Hartreemill side – newly promoted to Tennent’s National Division 1 – have been brilliant this season by winning 16, drawing one and losing one of their 18 games to take a 15-point lead over Heriot’s who have a game in hand.

“If we beat Heriot’s it will make it much more difficult for them to catch us,” former Biggar Rugby Club president Alistair Stewart told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“But they could in theory still catch us if we were to lose all our games and they were to win all theirs by getting five points.

“We can’t afford to think about the fact that we look a certainty to win the league.

“It’s very much a case of: ‘Let’s get this game out the road’ then we’ll take the next one and then we can celebrate.

“On paper it should be a given but we have picked a couple of injuries up.

“Donald Voas picked up a calf injury against Melrose and Robbie Lavery picked up an ankle injury.

“And Jamie Orr’s out with a shoulder injury. We lost him against Boroughmuir two weeks before.

“Plus the weather is a bit of a leveller and the forecast for this weekend isn’t great I don’t think.

“We are hopeful we’ll get the game on.”

Biggar’s clash against Heriot’s Blues kicks off at 3pm, with Alistair urging the locals to come out and support their side.

“We are putting all sorts on social media about getting folks down.

“It would be good to get the town out to support us.

“We are very fortunate that the support we get is brilliant.”