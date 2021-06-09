Law and District AAC's Ross Duffin rated fastest under-15 200m runner in UK this year

Ross Duffin (1st left) on his way to 200m glory

Competing at Saturday’s club spring festival against clubmates and Motherwell Athletics Club members at Wishaw Sports Centre, Ross ran a personal best of 23.1 seconds to finish runner-up to under-23 clubmate James McClafferty.

The Law club’s secretary, Lesley McNicol, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Ross took three or three seconds off his PB and he’s now ranked first in the UK.

“He ran 23 seconds, which is really, really fast for an under-15, so I think he had the best performance of the day.

“His coach Tom McTaggart and his mum Alison were there and they were really proud of Ross and really pleased.

“I definitely think there are bright things ahead for Ross after that performance.

“His coach has got really high hopes for the under-15 boys’ relay team.

“The national relays will be in September and they are all working towards that. I think Tom has at least three boys who are ranked in the top 10 just now, so I think they will do well at the national relays.”

Young Ross, who only joined the Law club from their Motherwell opposite number, looks like being a definite star of the future.

Scottish Athletics officials were in attendance at Saturday’s event, meaning all results counted towards Scottish and UK rankings.

Another highlight of the day from the Law club’s perspective was member Shannon Gough achieving a new club record in the shot put with a fantastic throw of 9.72m.

Shannon broke her previous club record of 9.66m, which she’d set in June 2019.

Also in fine form recently has been Shannon’s clubmate Emily McNicol as she set two club records within one week.

Emily broke the existing 800m ten-year club record last Sunday at Grangemouth, achieving 2mins 17.71secs and then again on Friday night at Linwood, where she ran 2mins 15.70secs.