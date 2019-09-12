Law and District AAC youths medal at English Championships

All three Law and District Amateur Athletics Club members competing at the recent U15 & U17 England Championships in Bedford medalled after personal bests.

Law’s Dawn Russell took javelin bronze with a throw of 40.48m, taking her to the top of the Scottish U15 javelin ranking and fifth in the UK.

Leah Keisler of Biggar landed U17 300m hurdles silver in 43.46secs to go to Scottish number one and third in the UK.

And clubmate Oscar Logan took U15 800m silver in 1.58.94s to top our rankings and be third in the UK.

“It was absolutely great for all three to do so well at such a big championships,” Law and District AAC secretary Lesley McNicol said.

Meanwhile, in Carluke, John Cumming Stadium held its first ever National Championship event, the Masters 10000m. Law & District’s Darran Muir of Wishaw won gold in the V40 category and Jim Rowley won silver in the V70 category.