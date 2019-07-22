Law and District AAC's Leah Keisler shines for Scotland Schools

Law and District AAC member Leah Keisler finished an impressive fourth when representing Scotland Schools in the under-17 300m hurdles on Saturday.

Leah, of Biggar, set a new personal best time of 44.42 secs in the competition held in Wales against rivals from England, Ireland and the host nation.

Law and District AAC secretary Lesley McNicol told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It was a fantastic performance by Leah.

“She was only pipped for third place by a few hundredths of a second.

“She missed most of last season due to injury and has only recently returned to competition.”

Leah’s fine performance in Wales came hot on the heels of her winning the Scottish Schools 300m hurdles at Grangemouth in June.

She will return to that venue next month to contest the same event at the Scottish National Championships.

Another Law and District athlete competing there will be Emily McNicol (Lesley’s daughter) who achieved a new club record in the 400m hurdles at last weekend’s Scottish Women’s Athletic League (SWAL) with a new personal best time of 63.23 seconds.

Ironically, this event was also staged in Grangemouth.