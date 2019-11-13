Law and District AAC members excel at National Short Course Cross Country Champs

Law and District AAC members enjoyed a great Saturday at the National Short Course Cross Country Championships in Kirkcaldy.

Under-15 girl Jessie Gilchrist, from Lanark, produced the performance of the day, running a great race over a muddy 2km to claim bronze in a fast time of 7.00mins.

Fellow Lanarkian Hannah Todd was next home for Law in a time of 7.59 with Fiona Currie, also from the Royal Burgh, clocking 8.16.

In a super fast 2km boys race Oscar Logan led the way for Law coming 7th in 6.28. Craig Cherrie clocked 6.58 and Logan Whitton an impressive 7.07.

Law’s under-17s, running 3km, also recorded some impressive times with Donald Gilchrist 21st in 9.59, Daniel Munday producing a great finish to record 10.55 and Levi Mulligan, Finn Milligan and Nina Fyfe home in 11.25, 11.49 and 12.15 respectively.

Reagan Binnie led Law’s senior women in 18.19, with Margaret Newell recording 20.20 and younger sister Pamela completing the 4k route in 24.59.

Strathclyde University once again borrowed Law’s Emily McNicol who ran a great time of 15.59.

The combined senior men and under-20 4km race saw James Gillon of Carluke finish 24th overall and 4th U20 with a time of 12.42.

Law coach Jonathan Kennedy of Lanark (14.06) had a strong run ahead of Carluke’s Matthew Gillon (14.24) and Ross Hill (14.37).

James Mcclafferty ran well for a time of 15.47 and David Nugent had a strong race as well with a time of 18.23.

Last but not least, Law veterans ran well with Martin Kay home in 17.22, Mark Milligan 17.39 and Pat Kelly (head coach) in a not too shabby 19.28.