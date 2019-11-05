Law and District AAC: Athletes make their mark at national cross country

Law and District AAC athletes made a significant mark at the recent National Cross Country Relay Championships in Cumbernauld, writes Karen Gillon.

Out of the 99 teams competing, all runners completing 2500m legs, Law’s junior girls first team of Jessica Inglis, Hannah Todd and Jessie Gilchrist finished 25th with Jessie (Law’s fastest female) earning herself a place in the top 10 with a great run of 10.08.

Next up in 64th place were Rachel Stevenson, Amanda Quinn and Nina Fyfe closely followed in 76th by Lindsay Wishart, Kirsty Currie and Rachel Donnelly.

Then it was the turn of the junior boys and 115 teams in the field, with all runners completing 2500m.

Law’s Ryan Kellock, Oscar Logan and Donald Gilchrist were 22nd with Donald having Law boys’ fastest run of the day in 8.59mins.

Oscar was hot on his heels and made the top 10 for U15 with a fantastic run of 9.03mins.

Finishing 64th was the boys team of Daniel Simpson, Craig Cherrie and Finn Milligan followed in 71st by Matthew Lee, Scott McAdam and Daniel Munday and then Blair Torlay, Daniel Lee and Robbie Nugent just nudged out Blair Barrowman, Logan Whitton and Cameron Fry who finished 90th and 91st respectively.

The senior women of Reagan Binnie, Margaret Newell and Pamela Newell were next, all running 4000m.

Senior woman Emily McNicol, running for Strathclyde University, had a great run of 15.52mins in her 4km leg with her team finishing in 20th place.

The senior men’s race saw the Law team of James Gillon, Matthew Gillon, Johnny Kennedy and Darran Muir finish 31st in a combined time of 55.57mins which on a muddy windy course was excellent.

A special mention to U20 James Gillon who had perhaps the race of the day to finish the first leg of 4km in seventh place in a time of 12.33.

Law and District AAC secretary/treasurer Lesley McNicol said: “Our athletes did really well. It’s quite a hard course, quite hilly at the start.”

Law athletes head to Kirkcaldy this Saturday for the National Short Course Cross Country Championships.