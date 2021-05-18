Law and District AAC athletes back into action at four events

Thomas Lafferty in javelin action

Their Together Apart event was staged recently at Wishaw Sports Centre, where club athletes could take part in one of four events, the 200m, 800m, javelin or shot putt.

Law AAC secretary Lesley McNicol told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “The day was a great success with graded Scotttish Athletics officials attending to ensure our athletes’ results were eligible for ranking and there were many personal bests achieved.

"This competition was the first in nearly two years for some of our athletes and they did themselves proud!”

In the javelin, U15 Ross Ferguson started the day off with a PB of 19.01m.

Next up on the runway was Declan McClelland who continued to impress with a PB of 29.02m, followed by senior athlete Thomas Lafferty who had three consistent throws over 50m with a best of 51.48m.

U17 Elizabeth Kay manged a great PB of 12.23m, almost a 30% increase on her previous PB.

The next athlete to compete was U13 Johann Gillon who also set a new PB 19.01m. And U17 Miya Waldron also produced a PB of 28.61m.

First into the shot putt circle was U13 Kyle Ferguson who managed to produce a fantastic PB of 5.17m, followed by U17 Jade Gray who threw a new PB of 11.20m. U20 Shannon Gough had a best throw of 8.42m and her sister, U13 Erin, produced a best of 6.38m. U13 Anna Bondar managed a huge PB of 6.94m.

The 800m was held over six heats featuring 17 athletes, with 13 personal bests.