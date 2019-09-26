Law and District AAC athletes are ‘relay great’ at Pitreavie Championships

Seven Law and District AAC teams excelled at the National Track Relay Championships in Pitreavie last weekend.

The men’s 3 x 800m trio of James Gillon, Ross Hill and Donald Gilchrist landed silver medals, with second places also going to Cameron Martin, Fraser Barr, Calvin Simpson and Scott McAdam in the U15 boys 4 x 300m.

Bronze medals went to senior men Matthew Gillon, James Gillon, Donald Gilchrist and Ross Hill in the 4 x 400m.

Third places were also achieved in the under-15 boys 3 x 800m by Logan Whitton, Craig Cherrie and Oscar Logan. Other results for Law and District AAC teams were: U13 girls 4 x 100m 16th; U15 girls 3 x 800m 4th; U15 girls 4 x 100m 7th.

Club secretary Lesley McNicol said: “This is the best medal haul we have enjoyed at the national relays for some years and is testament to our young athletes and coaches’ all year round dedication and hard work.”