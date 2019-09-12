Lanark Tennis Club gents win second consecutive league title

Lanark Tennis Club gents first team continue to climb the tennis ladder with a second league title in a row.

Following an impressive return to competitive tennis last year, Lanark secured a second successive league victory this week with a 7-2 away win at Queen’s Park in Glasgow.

Next season will see Lanark promoted to Dunlop West of Scotland Division 6 with their sights set on reaching the higher echelons of tennis in the West of Scotland once more.

First team captain Theo Philip said: “We are delighted to have won a second league title in a row, particularly given the challenges we have had with injuries this season.

“We look forward to playing at a higher level next season”.

Another major positive from the 2019 season has been the introduction of a ladies team at Lanark who re-joined the West of Scotland league set-up after many years and thoroughly enjoyed their first season, finishing fifth in Division 7. The Lanark gents second team also had a strong season, finishing fourth in Division 8.

Last, but certainly not least, rising star Andrew McCallum has been representing

Lanark around the country this summer in LTA 9U competitions and doing very well. Andrew’s mum, Elena, said: “It’s thanks to the great kids’ coaching classes run at the club that Andrew is able to compete successfully at this level”.