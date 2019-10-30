Lanark Swimming Club: Millie McArthur and Justin Bone win medals at Tollcross

Lanark Amateur Swimming Club had two medallists at the West District Junior Age Group Championships in Tollcross.

Millie McArthur (13) was second in the 100m backstroke, third in the 100m butterfly, fourth in the 100m and 800m freestyle and fifth in the 400m IM.

And Justin Bone (12) was third in the 1500m.

New personal bests were set by clubmates Abbie Barnstaple, Katie Towers, Ross Carswell and Ayla Miller.

Lanark coach Karen Kelly said: “Well done to Millie and Justin but Ayla and Ross also deserve a special mention for their sterling efforts.

“They posted a remarkable 15 personal best times between them.”