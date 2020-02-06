Lanark Swimming Club: Millie McArthur and Craig Shaw win medals at Tollcross

Lanark Amateur Swimming Club had two medallists at the West District Round 2 Long Course Championships at Tollcross, Glasgow last weekend, with Millie McArthur (14) winning the 50m freestyle and coming third in the 200m freestyle and Craig Shaw (12) second in the 50m breaststroke.

Coach Karen Kelly said: “The competitions are coming thick and fast now. Some of the younger swimmers hadn’t competed over some of their events long course before so this was a big learning curve for them.

"Millie had a fantastic 50m freestyle, qualifying seventh and ending up taking first place.”