Lanark Swimming Club aces rack up the medals in Ayrshire

The Lanark ASC party pictured with the medals they won in Ayrshire (Pic by Stuart Stevenson)
A 10-strong Lanark Amateur Swimming Club squad made the annual journey to Irvine in Ayrshire for the North Ayrshire 200 Meet last weekend.

And it proved to be a hugely successful outing for the Lanark ASC party, as club members Evi Mackie and Millie McArthur both won ‘Best Swimmer’ shields in their respective age groups.

Ten-year-old Evi went through the card winning all her five 200m events; fly, back, breast, free and IM while Millie (13) was first in back and IM, second in the fly and third in the freestyle.

Lanark’s other medallists were: Justin Bone (12) 1st fly, Ross Carswell (13) 2nd fly, Euan McLeod (14) 2nd fly and free, Cameron Bruce (14) 3rd fly and Abbigail McArthur (15/16) 3rd backstroke.

Posting new personal marks were Lanark ASC swimmers Katie Towers, Abbie Barnstaple and Ayla Miller.

After the meet, Lanark coach Karen Kelly said: “It was a good weekend for the club and it was pleasing to see so many personal bests being set.”