Lanark's Ethan Webb earns NFL Academy place out of 1500 hopefuls

Just a year after taking up American football, Lanark marvel Ethan Webb is one of just 80 youngsters out of 1500 from around Europe to be picked for the prestigious NFL Academy.

Former Biggar Rugby Club Colts player Ethan (18) impressed selectors in London and is the only Scot to earn a coveted spot in the still to be named club which will hold an induction day in early September ahead of playing matches in the UK, across Europe and in the USA.

Running back/safety ace Ethan, who has been playing domestic American football for Clyde Valley Hawks, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I’m immensely proud to be picked. Being the only Scot selected is an amazing feeling.

“During the trials I just tried to show off everything that I could.

“I was nicknamed Speedy at my rugby club so I tried to impress them with my pace.

“And I talked to the officials whenever I could, showing I had confidence and maturity.

“The kids there were all only aged 16 to 18 so I was one of the older ones and wanted to show I could take on a leadership role.

“I think that also impressed the selectors.”

The scheme has seen the National Football League – the world’s highest level of American football – team up with Barnet and Southgate College to give young men the chance to study and play American football with NFL coaches and receive advice from top players.

The original trial in London back in June saw 1500 boys from all over Europe attempt to demonstrate their basic physical attributes in a three hour session which saw the total number of candidates whittled down to 150.

It was then onto Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium – which has an American football pitch underneath the grass pitch – for an all day second trial last month.

“From that I was picked for the final 80,” Ethan added.

“The pressure is off a bit because I now know that as long as I don’t get injured I will be in the team.

“I can’t wait to get in about this academy.

“They are hoping to take most of the boys onto American universities to study and play or go to Europe to play full time where the sport is growing in popularity.

“It’s just the waiting part now and hoping that I can get accommodation in London sorted.”

Ethan is ineligible for a student loan as it is further education not higher education.

People wishing to sponsor him should call Ethan on 07930 436044.