Lanark gymnast Rebecca Swan qualifies for British finals

Clydesdale tumbling marvel Rebecca Swan, of Lanark, has sealed qualification for next month’s individual NDP gymnastics British finals in Coventry.

Robert Owen Primary School pupil Rebecca (11) excelled for Scotland to impress the judges in three separate runs in the 11 to 12 years NDP 1 category at Birmingham Arena earlier this month.

Riley Lowe also loved competing in Birmingham

Rebecca’s mum Gillian told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Rebecca was absolutely delighted to get fifth place at the British Regional Team finals.

“Although she didn’t medal, that was ok as the top eight qualified for the NDP finals in Coventry.

“Rebecca had never qualified for that before so this is a huge achievement for her.

“I thought she was outstanding in Birmingham.

“She did absolutely amazingly and I was really proud.”

As well as Rebecca being cheered on by Gillian, the youngster also received first hand support from dad Bobby and grandparents Gavin and Mary Shaw.

Rebecca’s fellow member at Clydebank’s Dynamite Gymnastics Club – Riley Lowe – also represented Scotland at the finals in Birmingham.

Forth lass Riley, who attends Carluke High School, didn’t manage to qualify from the 13 to 14 years NDP 3 class competition but Gillian said that the youngster had still relished the overall experience. Riley got great support from her mum and dad – Ashley and Tommy – plus her younger brother Shey, Gillian added.

And Riley was cheering on Rebecca when she was competing.

Having sealed her place to compete in Coventry, on the weekend starting July 12, Rebecca now faces a further step up in class.

“I hope Rebecca will manage to do something really good there,” Gillian said.

“It will be an amazing achievement if she manages to come out with a medal.

“She would be classed as a British Championship medallist so fingers crossed she does well.”

Rebecca and Riley’s individual coach is Charlotte Hamilton. They have also received excellent backing from the head coach at Dynamite Gymnastics Club, Ellena Devitt.

Ellena has been delighted with the girls’ improvement since joining up as Dynamite members.

This newspaper has been following Rebecca and Riley’s achievements as Dynamite representatives.

At the Scottish Tumble Championships at Bells Sports Centre in Perth last November, Riley became a Scottish champion at NDP 3 age 11/12 level, while Rebecca landed a bronze medal in the NDP level 1 age 11/12 class.