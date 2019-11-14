Lanark Amateur Swimming Club members get 30 PBs at Whitburn meet

Twenty young Lanark Amateur Swimming Club members made the short journey to Whitburn to compete for the first time in the annual Fauldhouse ASC Eian Prentice Memorial Meet.

The young swimmers competed well, returning 30 personal best times.

Ten-year-old Evi Mackie won all her five events and there were also gold medal performances from Emily Taylor (7) and Katie Towers (11).

Eleven-year-old Craig Shaw won silver and fourth to sixth place medals went to Erin Purdon, Erin Lammie and Calum MacDonald.

All the medallists posted new best ever times as did Orlaith Jeffrey, Jessica Pratt, Eilidh Smith, Lucy Taylor, Robbie McDairmant, Holly Fell, Isla Jones, Luke Devlin and Alastair McDairmant.

After the meet, Lanark ASC coach Karen Kelly said: “It was our first visit to the Eian Prentice Memorial Meet and it won’t be our last.

“It was great to see so many good swims from our team."