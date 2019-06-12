Keith Dalgleish: Carluke trainer will send six horses to Royal Ascot

Carluke trainer Keith Dalgleish is sending six horses – What’s The Story, Soldier’s Minute, I Could Do Better, Alright Sunshine, El Hombre and Glasvegas – to next week’s Royal Ascot Festival.

And the Belstane Racing Stables handler reckons What’s The Story offers his best chance of success at the idyllic Berkshire track, when he runs in the Royal Hunt Cup at 5pm next Wednesday, June 19.

Dalgleish told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “What’s The Story was fourth in that race last year.

“He runs in it again. He’s proven at the track so fingers crossed he runs well.

“It’s great that I’m taking six horses to Ascot. It’s tough competition but all six will hopefully run well.”

Dalgleish had the first three winners at the recent Palmaris Racenight at Hamilton Park Racecourse on May 17.

His latest outing at the Lanarkshire venue comes tonight (Wednesday) at the Audi On Demand Racenight.

He said: “That treble was a nice evening. Hopefully it can happen again some time.

“I’ll have four runners this time and my best chance is Crazy Tornado in the 8pm race. He is a front runner and course specialist who has won plenty at Hamilton and enjoys going down the hill.”