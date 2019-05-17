Keith Dalgleish: Carluke trainer tips four horses running tonight at Hamilton Park

Carluke-based racehorse trainer Keith Dalgleish is hoping that a return to his favourite hunting ground tonight (Friday) can yield some positive results, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Dalgleish has had more winners at Hamilton Park Racecourse than any other trainer over the past decade and reckons he has a good chance of adding to this tally at the Palmaris Services Racenight featuring Ministry of Sound.

“Hamilton Park is handy because logistically it’s easy for us to get to,” the Belstane Racing Stables supremo told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“My record there is good but it’s because I have more runners there than anyone else that I have more chance of winning.

“My horses seem to like that stiff finish at Hamilton; it’s great that the meetings there are back. I’m looking forward to it.”

Dalgleish’s stable is in good form just now, with three of his horses winning at Musselburgh on Monday.

And he reckons four of his horses running at Hamilton (first race 5.55pm) are worth punters’ backing.

His first tip is two-year-old Glasvegas in the 5.55 race.

Dalgleish said: “Named after the band, this two-year-old was beaten by a head on its first run at Musselburgh two weeks ago.

“We know this stiffer track will suit the horse and hope it goes well.”

Dalgleish also reckons his horse Tough Remedy is worth a flutter in the 6.25 contest, having shown recent good form including finishing second at Newcastle two weeks ago.

His third Hamilton tip is Never Be Enough in the 7pm race.

Dalgleish said: “She is a nice filly who would probably prefer rain. I don’t think that is going to happen but she is going to run well.”

And Dalgleish’s fourth horse to follow is Friendly Advice in the 8.05.

He said: “He won well last Monday at Beverley and I would like to think he’ll run a good race here.”

2019 will see Dalgleish try to train 100+ winners for a third straight year.