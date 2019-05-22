Keith Dalgleish: Carluke trainer hails hat-trick at Hamilton

Carluke-based trainer Keith Dalgleish excelled at Hamilton Park Racecourse on Friday night as his horses won all of the first three races, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Belstane Racing Stables handler, who has trained more winners at Hamilton Park over the last decade than anyone else, managed the glorious treble at the Palmaris Racenight meeting.

Dalgleish-trained Glasvegas landed the five furlong 5.55pm opener before things got even better when Universal Gleam landed the 6.25pm second race.

And the treble was completed within half an hour as 10/1 outsider Never Be Enough romped home in the 7pm third contest.

Dalgleish, who tipped Glasvegas and Never Be Enough in this newspaper last week, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It was a good night and I think Glasvegas can get even better than that.

“I don’t set bookies’ prices, but Never Be Enough is a far better horse than people think.

“I never bet horses but hopefully a few people backed mine after reading the article in your paper.

“It’s handy having Hamilton Races on our doorstep.”