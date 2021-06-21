James Russell: Carluke stock car kid records victories at his last two junior race meetings

James Russell has been a junior stock car star in recent years

Competing in 12-lap races in the seven to 11 years category of the Brisca Micro F2 class, the nine-year-old Braidwood Primary School pupil is enjoying a fine run of success.

“James is still beating kids who are three or four years older,” James Snr told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette. “He had been off for the winter and it took him a wee while to get back into it but now he’s getting good again.

"He had a couple of wins at Skegness the season before and his recent victory at that track was his first one there this season.

"He won on Saturday night again down at Birmingham. It’s good to go and watch him.

"The best thing about it is seeing how happy he comes off the track and the amount of friends he’s met through the racing.

"At Birmingham there were 35 cars and James and his wee pal from Broxburn, Ben McLellan, were the only two boys from Scotland They race against each other, reaching speeds of up to 40 miles an hour.

"We all travelled down together and met all his English pals. Ben is a year older than James, who has been learning a lot from him.

"We travel with his parents and go to a lot of race meetings together.”

James Snr admitted that he has seen his son involved in some high speed crashes but thankfully the youngster has emerged unscathed.

"James has had four big rollovers,” the 44-year-old dad added. “But he has always come out smiling and been fine.

"The safety measures are great in the cars.

"They race in different grades, white, yellow, blue and red, with red being the best.

"James was moved up to a yellow grade last year after his wins in Skegness. He has gone down to white since but we hope he gets moved up the grades again.”

James is next in action at Crimond near Peterhead on the first weekend in July.