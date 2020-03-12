In Pictures: Clydesdale Sports Personality Awards at Cornhill Castle Hotel, Biggar
A hugely successful Clydesdale Sports Council Sports Personality of the Year Awards was staged at Biggar’s Cornhill Castle Hotel on Friday night.
The 38th annual edition of the event marked its first time in Biggar after several years at Lanark’s Cartland Bridge Hotel which closed last spring.
1. Senior Male: Ian Bell
Lanark bowler Ian Bell (left) who lost only two competitive matches in 2019, is pictured with Senior Male runner-up Graeme Ferguson (right) and Provost Ian McAllan
2. Senior Female: Emily Nicholl (Netball)
Senior Female winner Emily, of Biggar, represented the Scotland Thistles at last summer's World Cup in Liverpool.
3. Junior Male: Danny Robson (Badminton)
Danny who received his prize from Laura Bell of Glenmuir is ranked third in Scotland for mens under-18s singles and fifth in Scotland for mens doubles.
