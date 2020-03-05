Historic switch to Biggar for Clydesdale Sports Awards

In an historic move, this Friday’s Clydesdale Sports Council Sports Personality of the Year Awards will be held in Biggar for the first time.

Around 190 guests will flock to the impressive Cornhill Castle Hotel for the annual shindig this Friday, March 6, which for several years was a fixture at Lanark’s Cartland Bridge Hotel before that venue closed last Spring.

“The Cornhill Castle Hotel is a stunning venue,” event organiser Colin McKendrick (42) told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“I think it’s had a fairly recent refurbishment and it will look classy on the night.

“I think it will do the job well. So I’m fairly relaxed about the night. The staff have been excellent to liase with and the preparations are going well so I’m comfortable everything will be fine.

“There is an excellent standard of awards nominees up again, showcasing the sporting talent in the area from all the different categories.

“Going all the way from Junior Male right up to Services to Sport, right across the board in the various categories it is a very high level.

“The people there will range from kids aged eight, nine or 10 right up to people still competing at 84 years old.

“It covers a wide range of sports and ages.”

This year’s awards – compered by ex-Rangers star and former SFA chief executive Gordon Smith – will see prizes handed out in several categories including Senior Male, Senior Female, Junior Male, Junior Female, Senior Team, Junior Team, Coach, Veteran, Sporting School, Volunteer, Young Volunteer and Services to Sport.

“Gordon is excited to be involved again,” said Colin.

“It’s a privilege for him to come up and compere it.

“He always comments on the dedication of these young athletes or sportspeople to reach the top of their game, the amount of commitment, passion and enthusiasm that they’ve got.

“I think he always mentions the coaches who help the young people along on their journeys as well.

“He’s very impressed by the amount of hours they do. He thinks it’s a great showcase of community sport.”

Colin revealed that, logistically, Cornhill Castle may be an even better fit for the awards than Cartland Bridge was.

“The lounge area is all on the one level this time (unlike the Cartland Bridge).

“When you walk through to the main function room you come through a conservatory area first where John Prior (event photographer) will take the pictures.

“After the big announcement, the winners will head up to the stage top table area to collect their prize.

“And then they’ll just go down the side and through the back area to the conservatory.

“It’s going to be a bit easier because when the winners have had their photo taken previously, they’re coming in from the back of the hall.

“Then after getting their picture taken they had to wait for the right moment to come back through.

“There’s not going to be any of that because they can move from the back of the hall back to their seat.”

