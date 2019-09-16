Highland 19-7 Biggar: First defeat in 13 league games for Hartreemill men

Biggar Rugby Club lost their first league game in 13 matches when they crashed 19-7 at Highland in game two of the 2019-2020 campaign, writes Alistair Stewart.

The newly promoted Hartreemill men conceded the first try after 12 minutes on Saturday when fullback Findlater had just enough space to crash over for a try converted by stand off Scott Fraser.

But Biggar hit back after a great burst by Robbie Orr who sprinted clear up field and into the Highland half.

It took two men to halt his progess but he cleverly found winger Mark Bertram who swapped passes with Rowan Stewart before crossing just to the left of the posts for a cracking score converted by Conor Lavery.

Playing into the wind in the opening half, Biggar were pleased to reach the turnaround level at 7-7.

But Highland were then to establish a five-point lead on the astroturf surface.

Crush, Fraser, Stuart McDonald-Butler and Steven Rutledge were all involved and although there was more than a suspicion that Rutledge was in touch as he made the scoring pass, the touchjudge thought differently and so the score stood.

A narrow lead for the hosts at 12-7.

At the start of the fourth quarter Highland struck again with what turned out to be the decisive score.

A passage of attacking play seemed to stall as Chisholm threw a massive pass right.

It was gathered on the touchline however and a phase later, a pop pass from Crush found lock Oscar Baird who burst through in the midfield before sprinting clear of the Biggar defence to score under the posts, Fraser kicking for 19-7.

There was still time for a riposte but try as Biggar did they could find no way through the Highland line.

A number of forward passes and an equal number of spilled passes meant that this was not to be however and so with the whistle signalling another forward pass, the Highland support and squad leapt as one to celebrate the win.

Biggar host Ayr in Tennent’s National Division 1 this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.