Heriot's Blues 14-36 Biggar: Leaders win seventh league game out of eight

Biggar Rugby Club continued their relentless pace atop Tennent’s National Division 1 with a seventh win from their first eight league games, writes Alistair Stewart.

The Hartreemill side prevailed 36-14 at Heriot’s Blues last Saturday to move onto 35 points, three points clear of second placed Melrose.

Yet Biggar’s hopes at Heriot’s were dealt a blow in the opening exchanges when prop Richard Bassett picked up an elbow injury at the first scrum.

With his elbow strapped up he bravely managed to continue before eventually giving way just before half-time with Paul Davidson his replacement.

Andrew Jardine kicked an early penalty for 3-0 Biggar.

And it was soon 10-0 for the visitors as a great team move culminated in a Ross Jackson try converted by Jardine.

The score went to 17-0 on 24 minutes when Luhann Kutze was put in under the posts by centre Rory Hutton.

Heriot’s hit back when centre Louis Meyner crossed the line for a try converted by scrum half Graham Wilson.

But a bit of brilliance by Kutze saw him score Biggar’s third try when he weaved his way through Heriot’s pack, chipped ahead, won the race with the home winger and cut inside the fullback to score.

Jardine added an excellent conversion for 24-7.

After Biggar’s Craig Borthwick had been sin binned for a repeated infringement, Heriot’s brought it back to 24-14 by half-time when Finlay Hutchison sped over for a try converted by Wilson.

Borthwick returned at the start of the second period but within four minutes Biggar were back down to 14 men when Kutze was yellow carded for diving on the ball illegally.

Biggar held solidly for the 10 minutes without their scrum half though and went further ahead when hooker Stewart crossed the line for the bonus point winning try. Jardine was just wide with the conversion.

Things were rounded off spectacularly late on when prop Donald Voas scored the final try after Rowan Stewart had fed outside with one hand to the supporting Kutze, followed by Conor Lavery popping the ball through his legs to Voas. Jardine’s conversion was successful.

Amongst the crowd were ex-Scotland internationalists Iain and Kenny Milne and Andy Irvine, all three Heriot’s and rugby legends.

This Saturday, Biggar are again in league action at home to Stirling Wolves, KO 2pm.