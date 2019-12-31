Hamilton Park Racecourse chief executive Vivien Currie named MBE

Hamilton Park Racecourse chief executive Vivien Currie has been honoured with an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

She receives the prestigious award for her services to Racecourse Management, business, and charity in Hamilton.

Vivien said: “The horse racing industry is such a wonderful sport to work in.

“Every day is different and I have been so fortunate to work alongside so many great people from so many different organisations within it.

“My career has been so rewarding thus far; it doesn’t feel like work.

“To be honoured for doing something that I enjoy so much makes me one of the luckiest people ever.”

The recognition comes after an incredible period of success as she enters her 12th year at the helm of the five-star Lanarkshire resort.

Under Vivien’s leadership and management, Hamilton Park has developed an award-winning reputation within both the business and horseracing communities, scooping multiple accolades and awards alongside achieving record attendances and major growth in its conference and event business.

Most recently Vivien has continued her ambitious plans for the venue with the completion of a £10m on-site hotel this summer, a project that she has worked tirelessly to deliver in just three years.

Offering 118 rooms, this new development has created more than 20 new jobs and is projected to generate an additional £5.9m in annual visitor expenditure as well as deliver significant economic impact for the surrounding area.

Vivien is also a member of the Development Board at Marie Curie Cancer Care, leading the Hamilton Park team in raising over £35,000 in the last four years.