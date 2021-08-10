Grand display nets Carluke stock car ace Stevie Forster second spot in Grand National

The action was fast and furious at the Cowdenbeath Racewall (Library pic)

He and Forth’s Jason Blacklock – fourth in the grand national – also contested the Formula II race. In the opening heat Lewis Willacy went through to win, with Blacklock leading Forster home for sixth place, and in heat two Forster was third, with Blacklock ninth.

In the Turner Trophy final, Blacklock moved quickly into the front and had built up a useful lead only to see his advantage disappear after a race suspension when Ward rolled her car.

On the restart Blacklock was sent wide and dropped down the order as Chris Burgoyne went through to win, with Forster fourth and Blacklock not classified.

Sam Cavanagh, of Lanark, was amongst those racing in the ministox, and whilst his only finish in the results was a tenth place in the final he ran well but was held up in dices with groups of cars which cost him time.

Garry Roberts, of Braidwood, was amongst those racing in the prostock basics but he wasn’t classified in the first heat, and although he led the second for a good part of the race, he had to settle for the runner-up spot in the end.

Roberts was soon in the lead when the final started but was again overtaken by Alan Burden and had to settle for second place.

In dramatic incidents elsewhere, Ross Stewart rolled his prostock whilst in the Formula II final Jess Ward had a spectacular rollover on the turnstile bend but then stepped out unhurt and smiling.

The prostock world cup saw the leading two cars wiped out within a quarter of a lap then a three-car shunt on the pit bend catching out one or two others and, in the end, causing the race to be suspended.

The event attracted drivers including Law’s Sean Devine and Craig Murray.