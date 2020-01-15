Evi Mackie and Millie McArthur win medals for Lanark Swimming Club in Glasgow

A 20-strong Lanark Amateur Swimming Club squad competed at round one of the West District Long Course Championships at Tollcross ISC, Glasgow last weekend.

In her first ever District Championships, Evi Mackie (11/12 years) won a silver in the 200m butterfly and bronze in the 100m butterfly.

And Millie McArthur (14) was second in the 100m backstroke and third in the 400m IM.

The top six points scorers for the club were Ross Carswell, Cameron Bruce and Niamh Jeffrey.

Other finalists were Katie Towers, Caitlyn Hamilton, Abbigail McArthur and Mia Rae.

After the meet, Lanark ASC coach Karen Kelly said: “Evi swam very well to win two medals at her debut Districts but more importantly it was the quality of the swims she had.

“Millie can always be relied on to put scores on the board for the club.

“Ross and Cameron had terrific results throughout the weekend. Cameron has battled back from illness recently and can be proud of his efforts.”