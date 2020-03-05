Emma Ruthven: Carluke karate ace gets £1000 cash boost

Carluke karate marvel Emma Ruthven has received a £1000 cash boost thanks to a leading regional housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes West Scotland has selected Emma as its latest Community Champions winner.

The donation will go towards Emma’s dream to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifier in Paris in May 2020.

Emma said: “I have competed in Mexico, Austria, Italy, Poland, Canada, Morocco, Ireland, Croatia and many more international competitions.

“Unfortunately, all worldwide trips to achieve my Olympic ranking are self-funded with costs amounting to over £10,000. I am grateful to Persimmon Homes’ for its continued support.”

As part of the company’s Community Champion’s scheme, Persimmon Homes offers donations of up to £1,000 to local UK groups and charities which have already raised vital funds for themselves.

These grants are awarded across Persimmon Homes’ 32 regional businesses.

To achieve her Olympic ranking, Emma’s trips are all self-funded, as there are no funds available from the Governing Body, Sport Scotland or Sport UK.