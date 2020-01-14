Dundee HSFP 5-52 Biggar Rugby Club: Leaders retain 10-point cushion

Biggar Rugby Club retained their ten-point cushion atop Tennent’s National League Division 1 with a resounding 52-5 success at Dundee HSFP, writes Alistair Stewart.

Saturday’s comprehensive eight-try win at the bottom of the table outfit moved Biggar onto 68 points having won 13, drawn one and lost one of their 15 league games this season.

It took just three minutes for Biggar to open their account, Ross Bradford rounding off a forward line drive.

Jardine’s first conversion put Biggar 7-0 up.

Ewan Stewart then scored his first try after the pack took and controlled a forward drive well from a position gained from a penalty.

Shortly afterwards Dundee lost possession in contact, No 8 Ross Jackson ripping the ball free as Dundee were in possession.

This turnover got Biggar back onto the front foot and another penalty put the visitors back into the Dundee 22 where Stewart was on hand once again to round off the driving maul with a try.

Jardine had been successful with the first of Stewart’s brace but he was just off target with his third attempt.

Dundee then scored their only try, this coming as Biggar tried to run ball out of defence.

The sticky pitch made this difficult but it made for exciting play.

In the event a pass from Conor Lavery to his left was well read by Dundee centre Chad Ward who sprinted clear of the Biggar cover from some 20 metres out.

The conversion was missed but it gave Dundee reward for their efforts.

Biggar were undaunted and soon went further ahead when the pack made two attempts before Ross Jackson trundled the ball over the line from a pushover try.

The conversion added by Jardine made the score 26-5 by half-time.

Biggar’s next try came just three minutes into the second half, Euan Sanderson with the touchdown. Jardine converted for 33-5.

A foray into the Dundee 22 then saw winger Bertram latch onto a neat inside pass from Reive.

His pace took him past the Dundee cover for a try under the posts which Jardine again converted for 40-5.

Biggar’s seventh try went to winger Bradford who was on hand to take full advantage of a quickly taken tap penalty.

A fitting finale to the match and one which led to beating the 50-point barrier, saw Andy Jardine scamper home for Biggar’s eighth try.

His conversion gave him an excellent personal 17-point haul.

Plaudits then to all with Jackson’s rip in the first half matching Borthwick’s lineout steal and Orr’s very astute play which saw the big man leap back into play to cleverly and bravely secure possession in the face of the onrushing Dundee feet.

As is their desire there will be several areas for immediate improvement but it’s hard to be too critical when the score is so convincing.

This Saturday sees Biggar host Kelso in the league, kick-off 2pm.