Dawn Russell: Law hammer and javelin star's Olympic ambition

Law athletics star Dawn Russell is dedicated towards one day starring at the Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games.

The 14-year-old Carluke High School pupil already has personal bests of 48.17m and 39.94m for the hammer and javelin respectively.

And the multiple Scottish National, Scottish Schools, West District, County and YDLchampion eventually hopes to progress to the very top.

“Dawn’s goal for the future is one day to compete at the Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games,” her proud mum Janet told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“I believe she will achieve that as she is so determined.

“She is already in the top three for hammer and fifth or sixth for javelin in the UK for her age group.

“She will eventually reach an age where she’ll have to decide if she wants to focus on hammer or javelin as she wouldn’t be able to compete in both at championships.”

Dawn, who is coached at Law and District AAC by Donald McLeod, also does trampolining and gymnastics to build up muscles.

The Carluke High Sports Girl of the Year also won shot putt silver at a recent Youth Development League event in Grangemouth.

Janet, her husband Allan and Dawn’s older sister Louise (23) watch her competing.

Dawn competes at this weekend’s English Under-15 Championships where she will contest the hammer and javelin in Bedford.