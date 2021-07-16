Dalgleish scores second hat-trick of winners at Hamilton Park

Keith Dalgleish with Hamilton Park boss Vivien Currie

For the Belstane Racing Stables handler completed a second winning treble within the space of just five days at his home track of Hamilton Park on Thursday.

Dalgleish, a former jockey who first took over at Belstane back in 2011, was celebrating a 72/1 three-timer as he struck with Misty Ayr, Home Before Dusk and Clay Regazzoni, which were all ridden by different jockeys.