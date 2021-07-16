Dalgleish scores second hat-trick of winners at Hamilton Park
The 2021 horse racing season is proving to be yet another prolific one for ace Carluke trainer Keith Dalgleish, writes Gordon Brown.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 10:05 am
For the Belstane Racing Stables handler completed a second winning treble within the space of just five days at his home track of Hamilton Park on Thursday.
Dalgleish, a former jockey who first took over at Belstane back in 2011, was celebrating a 72/1 three-timer as he struck with Misty Ayr, Home Before Dusk and Clay Regazzoni, which were all ridden by different jockeys.
This remarkable achivement came less than a week after Dalgleish also celebrated a victory treble thanks to successes for his horses Euro Implosion, Lady Lade and Soapys Sister, who had initiated a near 70-1 three-timer.