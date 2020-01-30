Cornhill Castle Hotel: New Biggar base for Clydesdale Sports Personality Awards

In an historic move, the 38th edition of the popular Clydesdale Sports Council Sports Personality of the Year Awards will be held at Biggar’s Cornhill Castle Hotel on Friday, March 6.

The switch follows last spring’s closure of long time event venue the Cartland Bridge Hotel, based in Lanark.

Awards night co-organiser Colin McKendrick (42) told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I’m excited about going to a fresh venue. It’s going to be interesting to see how it’s going to go.

“I still get as much of a buzz out of this event as ever.

“Seeing the young kids’ faces when they are picking up their awards and being recognised for their efforts keeps it all really positive and passionate. You see a lot of outstanding achievements.

“Hopefully it will just carry on from the good nights at the Cartland Bridge Hotel.

“The Cornhill Castle Hotel is obviously very popular for weddings and functions.

“I’m pretty sure it will be an excellent venue.

“The Popinjay Hotel and Lanark Market were talked about – there were a few different options – but the sports council committee have gone for the Cornhill Castle.”

The annual awards – again compered by Rangers legend and ex-SFA chief executive Gordon Smith – have been a Clydesdale sporting institution since first being staged way back in 1982.

Around 200 people attend the event each year, with awards handed out in categories like Senior Male, Senior Female, Senior Team, Junior Team, Veteran, Coach and Hall of Fame.

Local SNP MSP Aileen Campbell has already confirmed her attendance.