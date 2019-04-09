Celebration time after a season to remember

There will be more reason to celebrate than usual this May when Biggar Rugby Club hosts its annual major fundraiser.

The Big May Weekend is one of the biggest in the calendar of the local rugby side.

It’s always an excellent day, but organisers expect this year’s to be even better than usual.

On the park things couldn’t have gone any better for the firsts.

Last weekend the side won its first promotion as league champions since 1984/85 and will be playing Division One rugby next term.

A club spokesman said that things have been going just as well further down the ladder at the club, too.

He said: “There is masses to celebrate with the first XV promotion being just one part of that.

“Add gold club status awarded by the SRU, Try of the Month for January, Club of the Month for January and three awards at the Clydesdale Sports, awards plus another successful season for the youth section with finals reached, and you can begin to get the picture.

“The Big May Weekened is the club’s major fundraiser and it would be fantastic if there was a good turnout of members to any or even all of these events.”

The Big May Weekend will start with a celebration ball on May 24.

Action then turns to the park, when the club hosts its Biggar Sevens a day later.

Celebrations are wrapped up on the Sunday with Music in the Marquee.