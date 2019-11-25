Cartha Queen's Park 26-43 Biggar: Leaders retain seven point advantage

Biggar Rugby Club are still a whopping seven points clear at the top of the league after their latest win, a 43-26 success at Cartha Queen’s Park, writes Alistair Stewart.

The Hartreemill marvels have amassed 50 points from 11 games, with their only defeat so far this season coming against Highland.

Biggar got off to a dream start when a text book driven lineout forced Cartha back at an unhealthy rate, referee Matt Duncan taking no time to penalise the hosts as they collapsed the maul by awarding Biggar a penalty try.

With now no need to kick the conversion – awarded as part of the penalty try –Biggar were 7-0 up without really breaking sweat.

On the 10 minute mark Biggar stretched their lead to 14-0 when Jamie Orr rounded off another lineout, this converted by Jardine.

But Burrows soon converted a Cartha try to bring it back to 14-7.

Biggar scored their third try almost directly from the restart when forward drives created a gap for Craig Borthwick who dived over from close range, Jardine again on target with the conversion. 19-7 to Biggar!

Home fullback Graeme Docherty then brought his side closer with a try which was converted by Burrows.

The visitors kept pressing though and Rory Hutton latched onto Jardine’s inside pass to cross under the posts.

Jardine added the conversion to this bonus point try and then to Biggar’s fifth after Chris Mulligan had crashed over and it was 33-14 at half-time.

It got even better for Biggar when Ross Jackson rounded off another patient passage of play. This time Jardine was just wide with the conversion.

Biggar reached the 43-point mark when Hutton touched down after outpacing the Cartha defence following a chip and chase ahead.

Although Cartha managed second half scores of their own and won the period 12-10 – becoming the first side in over a season and a half to score a four-try bonus against Biggar – they couldn’t stop them winning again.

This Saturday, Biggar are in league action at Boroughmuir, kick-off 2pm.