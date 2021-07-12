Carluke trainer Keith Dalgleish scores hat-trick of winners at Hamilton Park
Euro Implosion completed a hat-trick for the second time in three years at Hamilton Park on Saturday night.
Ridden for the first time by Sam James, he battled on gamely to land the Stay At Hampton By Hilton Hamilton Park Handicap, landing a treble for the jockey and Carluke trainer Keith Dalgleish in the process.
James, who had a full book of rides on the seven-race card, said: “He’s a really tough horse and he doesn’t like being passed.
"He battled back and was only just doing enough in the end - it’s the first time I’ve sat on him and he’s just so gutsy.”
Bang-in-form Belstane Racing Stables ace Dalgleish and James had earlier won with both Lady Lade and Soapys Sister to initiate their near 70-1 three-timer.