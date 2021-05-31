Carluke stock car ace Stephen Forster leaps into Grand National contention

Forster had earlier been in action in the Formula IIs, finishing ninth in heat one just ahead of Forth’s Jason Blacklock who was 10th.

Paul Reid then won heat two with Forster fourth and Blacklock again in 10th spot.

The final proved to be a fast and exciting race with white grader Dean McGill leading from start to finish and Forster bringing his car home in sixth although Blacklock drifted wide, clipped the wall and had to retire.

There was a good turnout of saloon drivers including local man Graeme Anderson (Douglas), who battled it out against stars including Graeme Shevill (Motherwell), Stuart Shevill Jnr (Clelland) and Colin Savage (Stonehouse).

There was plenty of action with G. Shevill getting caught up in a shunt on the top bend resulting in his car ending up on one of the marker tyres whilst later Barry Russell and Tam Rutherford Jnr fell out with each other after some hefty on track action!

Both heats were won by white grade drivers with Shevill Jnr bringing his car home in third place in heat one, just ahead of Savage with G. Shevill in seventh whilst in heat two Anderson ended up in fifth place with Savage seventh.

The final ended with Shevill Jnr going through to win but it wasn’t until the half distance that he was able to force his way into the lead. Once there he eased away to win with G. Shevill in third spot and Savage in sixth place.

Local ministox driver Sam Cavanagh (Lanark) got his meeting started with a third place in the white/yellow challenge heat and then added a seventh place in heat one. In heat two he soon moved into the top three and during the closing stages second place. Once there he closed in on the leader and it was on the last lap that he forced his way through into the lead and on to win.

In the final he ran in the top five and it was in that position that he finished.

James Russell (Carluke) was eighth and ninth respectively in heats one and two and was sixth in his last race of the night.