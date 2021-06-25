Carluke-based swimmer Mark Ford selected to represent British Swimming Team at European Juniors

Mark Ford with Karen Kelly, his ex-coach at Lanark Swimming Club

Running from July 6 to 12, the event will see Mark, 18, competing in the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke and medley relay backstroke leg.

"Two years ago I got picked for the European Youth Olympic Festival,” Mark said.

"That was obviously a big honour to be picked for that team and to wear the Olympic rings on my chest.

"This is the next step up, European Juniors, my last competition as a junior.