Bryan Hutchison: Crossford clay pigeon shooter wins British Championship title

An incredible score of 97 points out of a possible 100 saw Crossford clay pigeon shooting king Bryan Hutchison land a British Championships title on Sunday.

Bryan (55), whose day job sees him work as a stained glass artist, gave a very polished display in the Automatic Ball Trap event at North Ayrshire Shooting Ground to defeat opponents from Scotland, England, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

He told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I’ve been shooting for 35 years and this is my biggest win.

“I got silver at the World Championships many years ago and I have won lots of other competitions but this one is the most prestigious.

“A lot of the other competitors had taken part at Olympic Games, they were really big hitters.

“This is a big trophy to win so I am really proud.

“I only won by a single target from four others who got a score of 96, so it was a real nail biter.”

As an added achievement, Bryan helped Scotland take the gold, silver and bronze medals for what was an incredible 1-2-3 against more fancied opponents.

“The English are very hard to beat,” he added.

“Scotland beating England at clay pigeon shooting is like our football team beating the English in a World Cup qualifier.

“They were gobsmacked to lose and for us to get a 1-2-3 is fantastic.”