Biggar Rugby Club under-18 girls win National Shield at Murrayfield

Biggar under-18 girls squad produced their best performance of the season to win the National Shield trophy with a 76-17 final win over Hillhead Jordanhill at Murrayfield on Sunday, writes Alistair Stewart.

The Biggar squad, who were last season’s cup winners, were in dominant mood and started confidently by scoring their first of 12 tries within three minutes.

The comprehensive team performance was maintained throughout the game with strong play from the forwards in the scrum and ruck providing the platform for the backs to show their exciting fast flowing running rugby.

The Biggar squad were in control for most of the game but in periods where Hillhead were able to exert pressure the strong defence held out.

The tries kept coming and Biggar led by 43-12 at half-time.

The second half continued much as the first with strong counter rucking and turnovers giving good possession to the backs.

Biggar scored a further five tries in the second half to win the match by 76 points to 17.

The Biggar tries were scored by Rachel Philips (3), Gerry Kimm (4), Katie McPherson, Emma Orr, Abi Bandtock, Julia Bell and Feebi Robinson.

Conversions were scored by Katie McPherson (7) and Rachel Philips.

The outgoing coaches Callum Taylor and Gavin Hill were absolutely delighted to see their squad put in such a complete performance and give them a very good memory to finish their time in charge of this very talented group of girls.

Several candidates must have been in consideration for player of the match which was awarded to Gerri Kimm who had an outstanding game.