Biggar Rugby Club's Sarah Denholm wins her first full Scotland women's cap

Biggar Rugby Club ace Sarah Denholm on Sunday became only the fourth Biggar player ever to win a full Scotland international cap.

Sarah joined Donna Kennedy, Scot Lawson and Fraser Brown in the Hartreemill club’s growing international Hall of Fame when she came on as a replacement for the last 20 minutes of Scotland women’s clash against Wales.

It was an incredible achievement and one of which the club, Sarah – a graduate from the Scotland under-18s and Scotland Futures programme – and her family, are justifiably very proud.

Stand off Sarah replaced Sarah Martin at Scotstoun, leading to possibly the biggest cheer of the day as the watching Biggar clubmates greeted her arrival onto the pitch with great enthusiasm.

Sarah was immediately involved in the game, distributing with ease and playing well in defence, a massive hit on a Welsh prop being just one example!

Despite their best efforts the Scotland team lost 17-3.

There was much to be proud of however and the ladies will take lessons learned into this Sunday’s match, also at Scotstoun (KO 1pm), when Japan are their opponents.