Biggar Rugby Club: Leaders return to action at Dundee this Saturday

After a three-week sabbatical, Tennent’s National League Division 1 pacesetters Biggar Rugby Club return to league duties this Saturday, January 11.

The newly promoted Hartreemill side, enjoying a phenomenal campaign under head coach Gary Mercer, resume with a trip to bottom club Dundee HSFP, kick-off 2pm.

Leaders Biggar, who have won 12, drawn one and lost one of their 14 league games this season, are currently 10 points ahead of second placed Heriot’s Blues who have played one match fewer.

Meanwhile, Biggar have announced fundraisers for the club’s proposed clubhouse extension.

Trail West are coming to Biggar Municipal Hall on Friday, January 17, cost £15; the annual Burns Supper and Ceilidh will be held in the Municipal Hall on Friday, January 31, cost £25 and the Over 35s Dinner is at the club on Friday, February 21.

For further information or to order tickets please contact Gordon Young on 07774 678617 or via emal at gy1680@aol.com.

Lanark Rugby Club also return to league action this Saturday after a recent break. They host Isle of Mull in Tennent’s West Division 3, kick-off 2pm.