Biggar Rugby Club land Glasgow North Club of the Season award

In a welcome distraction from the doom and gloom of the Coronavirus, it has been announced that Biggar Rugby Club has won a top award.

The Hartreemill club – whose 1st XV have had back to back title wins – were recently halted from finishing the 2019-2020 season amid restrictions imposed on everyone due to Covid-19, the worst crisis since WWII which has put millions of people in the UK and around the world on lockdown.

Biggar had planned to celebrate their Tennent’s National Division 1 title triumph in their final home game against Cartha Queen’s Park this Saturday, but that game was put off when the entire Scottish rugby card was suspended.

But at least the outstanding efforts of everyone at Hartreemill have been recognised with the club announced as winners of the Scottish Rugby Development Awards Tennent’s Community Club of the Season for Glasgow North.

Biggar Rugby Club past president Alistair Stewart said: “We’re delighted to win this award. We won the overall Club of the Year last year and we won Glasgow North this year. That means we’re doing things properly.”

News of Biggar picking up the prize comes in the wake of Scottish Rugby announcing that the 2019-2020 season will not be recommenced, with the suspension of all rugby remaining in place until further notice.

With the season ending early, Biggar still face a sweat over whether or not they will be promoted to the top league for next season as there is still a chance this campaign will be declared null and void. A decision on that is expected this week with the playing of all rugby in Scotland off until July 1 at the earliest.