Biggar Rugby Club can reach 100 points in single season this Saturday!

After a sensational title-winning season, Biggar Rugby Club can reach the holy grail of 100 league points in a single campaign this weekend, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The runaway Tennent’s National League Division 2 champions will this Saturday travel to Preston Lodge – their third attempt to play the tie after postponements in the last two weekends – for their final league game this season.

A Biggar RFC source told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “A win gets us 100 points for the season.

“Not many teams manage to amass 100 points during a season.

“If we do manage it then that is an absolutely massive achievement.

“I don’t think anyone at Biggar has seen a season like it.

“Everybody here is very proud of what the lads and club have achieved.”

Biggar have never managed 100 points in a league season since the club was founded in 1975.

This year’s title win is the first time they’ve finished top of a league since landing the National 6 crown in season 1984-’85.

Their 2018-2019 competitive campaign would be finished already were it not for final opponents Preston Lodge calling the fixture off on each of the last two Saturdays.

As reported last week, the game on April 13 was put off due to Preston’s lack of available players as their captain got married that day and several of his team-mates attended the wedding.

Governing body the SRU rearranged the match for last Saturday, April 20, but again the fixture was unfulfiled at Preston’s request, leading to them landing a deduction of four points.

Our Biggar source added: “It is regrettable that Preston haven’t been able to put out a team the last two Saturdays.

“I have not known something like that to happen before. Maybe the Easter Holiday last weekend hit their players’ availability.

“We are very keen to get the game played this Saturday. It is our last chance to fulfil the fixture as I don’t think legislation lets us play it in May.”