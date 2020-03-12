Biggar Rugby Club: Back to back title wins make history for Hartreemill men

An historic season for title winning Biggar Rugby Club means they are now looking forward to playing in the Tennent’s Premiership.

Biggar sealed their second consecutive title win – the first time in the club’s history that this has been achieved – with an emphatic 45-15 success at Stirling Wolves on Saturday.

“It’s exciting times,” past Biggar Rugby Club president Alistair Stewart told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“What we’ve done this season is an amazing achievement.

“We said last year it was going to be tougher (in a higher division) but it certainly will be tougher next year.

“It’s only 10 teams so it’s a slightly shorter league season.

“There will be bigger guys, heavier guys, stronger guys.

“But we’ve got to go in with abit of confidence having done very well the past couple of years.

“We hope to keep the squad we’ve got and keep everybody involved and just try and get everybody’s fitness and strength up a wee bit over the close season.”

Alistair said Saturday night’s title celebrations were “good fun with good craic”, with the 1st XV joining their 2nd XV counterparts at Hartreemill.

They have won the title with two games to spare.

Alistair added: “We hope to make the final game of the season against Cartha (at home on Saturday, March 28) a big celebration.

“It’s Ladies Day so the place will be packed.”

Biggar have been superbly led this season by coaches Davy Wilson, Dougie Fleming and player/coach Craig Borthwick.

The club landed Senior Team of the Year at Friday’s Clydesdale Sports Council Sports Awards.