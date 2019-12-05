Biggar Rugby Club: ambitious £1 million clubhouse extension planned to be completed in 2025

The latest phase of Biggar Rugby Club’s ambitious upgrade will see over £1 million spent on a clubhouse extension at their Hartreemill ground.

It is hoped that all extension work – featuring new larger gym and spacious recreational areas for classes like yoga and pilates – will finish in 2025, which marks the club’s 50th birthday.

News of the plans come at a time when there is already a feelgood factor around Biggar RFC with the 1st XV currently top of Tennent’s National League Division 1 after winning 10 of their first 11 games.

Project manager Nigel Pacey said: “This will cost £1 million to £1.2 million. We are finalising the design.

“Our view is that you can’t stand still; if you stand still you go backwards. We’re trying to develop a privately funded community sports hub.

“Biggar United football team and the Biggar branch of Law and District Athletics Club use our facilities.”

Expected funding will come via the Clyde Windfarm Fund – which has already provided the club with over £400,000 for pitch upgrades and a previous clubhouse alteration – the Windfarm Extension Fund and club fund-raising.

Biggar, whose scheduled league game at Boroughmuir last Saturday was postponed, are at home to Hyndland this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.